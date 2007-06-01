THE interim regime has directed that no ministry, statutory body or corporate entity is to use the legal services of two top law firms.
In a circular dated yesterday and signed by Taina Tagicakibau, the permanent secretary for public service, public enterprise and public sector reform, the Public Service Commission said this was to "avoid conflicts of interest". The circular was addressed to all the permanent secretaries and heads of departments.
The law firms are Munro Leys and Howards.
This happened after Graham Leung of Howards challenged the legality of the Chief Prosecutor of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC), Grant Tyrrell, in court describing him as a ''legal stranger'' in Fiji's courts. I'm not sure about this but I think former Vice-President Rt.Joni Madraiwiwi is also with the Howards Law firm.
Munro Leys has Richard Naidu as one of the big bosses there. This is the same Richard Naidu the military tortured a few months back. They took him into the interior of Fiji, bashed him up and left him there. Richard was also told to find his way back to Suva.
The FICAC so called Chief Prosecutor was also told to stay away from court because he did not have the proper practising certificate.
Mr. Leung described Grant Tyrrell as a 'legal stranger' in Fiji because he had not satisfied the requirements to practise as a lawyer here.
Hahahahaha.....what a slap in the face for those idiotic morons, and what a bunch of sore losers.
38 comments:
yes, Rt. Joni is with Howards. these people are well respected and more to it they are well off unlike Voreqe who doesn't even have a housse. shame on you!!!...
they have nothing to lose.
Good Luck...Maleka.These two firms used to get shit loads of money through the Qarase govenrnment. About time a stop was put to these dealings.
Fuck Howards and fuck Munro Leys
Anon 4.54 and 4.55 - They got loads of money because they worked hard for it, and are the creme de la creme of the legal fraternity....You of course, would have no knowledge of that, with your already displayed and apparant lack of intelligence and limited vocabulary!!! So how about you get a life, and do something constructive with yourself!
i certainly would agree with 8.52 they. both anons shud get a life and trust me these young gentlemen from Munro Leys always alert my IQ
A National Day For Prayer. Say a prayer for Fiji tomorrow citizens.Thursday, June 14. I will be at Sukuna Park @ 1: p.m wearing black. Before you break for lunch, wherever you are say a prayer for all the suffering and hardship people are going through today, those without jobs, those without food and children who cannot go to school. Those who have lost loved ones, lets pray for them. Sa cakacaka tiko na vu ni ca e Viti. Meda masulaki na noda Viti lomani. Kemuni na noda mai vavalagi, please say a prayer at the appointed hour. If you can go without food on that day and break after your prayers, believe that there is power in prayer, then let God do the talking after that. Pass this message around.
God Bless Fiji.
Tui.
Oi, achei teu blog pelo google tá bem interessante gostei desse post. Quando der dá uma passada pelo meu blog, é sobre camisetas personalizadas, mostra passo a passo como criar uma camiseta personalizada bem maneira. Até mais.
hey, john can interpret those lines for me plis, bu the looks it is worth reading..
it says you guys are barking up wrong tree....lolz
can you continue updating your blog please.....
When u guyz comin bak?
Oi, achei seu blog pelo google está bem interessante gostei desse post. Gostaria de falar sobre o CresceNet. O CresceNet é um provedor de internet discada que remunera seus usuários pelo tempo conectado. Exatamente isso que você leu, estão pagando para você conectar. O provedor paga 20 centavos por hora de conexão discada com ligação local para mais de 2100 cidades do Brasil. O CresceNet tem um acelerador de conexão, que deixa sua conexão até 10 vezes mais rápida. Quem utiliza banda larga pode lucrar também, basta se cadastrar no CresceNet e quando for dormir conectar por discada, é possível pagar a ADSL só com o dinheiro da discada. Nos horários de minuto único o gasto com telefone é mínimo e a remuneração do CresceNet generosa. Se você quiser linkar o Cresce.Net(www.provedorcrescenet.com) no seu blog eu ficaria agradecido, até mais e sucesso. If is possible add the CresceNet(www.provedorcrescenet.com) in your blogroll, I thank. Good bye friend.
Write on!! a link u might like..
http://fijisilenced.blogspot.com/
Hello. This post is likeable, and your blog is very interesting, congratulations :-). I will add in my blogroll =). If possible gives a last there on my blog, it is about the TV de LCD, I hope you enjoy. The address is http://tv-lcd.blogspot.com. A hug.
black mold exposureblack mold symptoms of exposurewrought iron garden gatesiron garden gates find them herefine thin hair hairstylessearch hair styles for fine thin hairnight vision binocularsbuy night vision binocularslipitor reactionslipitor allergic reactionsluxury beach resort in the philippines
afordable beach resorts in the philippineshomeopathy for eczema.baby eczema.save big with great mineral makeup bargainsmineral makeup wholesalersprodam iphone Apple prodam iphone prahacect iphone manualmanual for P 168 iphonefero 52 binocularsnight vision Fero 52 binocularsThe best night vision binoculars here
night vision binoculars bargainsfree photo albums computer programsfree software to make photo albumsfree tax formsprintable tax forms for free craftmatic air bedcraftmatic air bed adjustable info hereboyd air bedboyd night air bed lowest pricefind air beds in wisconsinbest air beds in wisconsincloud air beds
best cloud inflatable air bedssealy air beds portableportables air bedsrv luggage racksaluminum made rv luggage racksair bed raisedbest form raised air bedsaircraft support equipmentsbest support equipments for aircraftsbed air informercialsbest informercials bed airmattress sized air beds
bestair bed mattress antique doorknobsantique doorknob identification tipsdvd player troubleshootingtroubleshooting with the dvd playerflat panel television lcd vs plasmaflat panel lcd television versus plasma pic the bestThe causes of economic recessionwhat are the causes of economic recessionadjustable bed air foam The best bed air foam
hoof prints antique equestrian printsantique hoof prints equestrian printsBuy air bedadjustablebuy the best adjustable air bedsair beds canadian storesCanadian stores for air beds
migraine causemigraine treatments floridaflorida headache clinicdrying dessicantair drying dessicantdessicant air dryerpediatric asthmaasthma specialistasthma children specialistcarpet cleaning dallas txcarpet cleaners dallascarpet cleaning dallas
vero beach vacationvero beach vacationsbeach vacation homes veroms beach vacationsms beach vacationms beach condosmaui beach vacationmaui beach vacationsmaui beach clubbeach vacationsyour beach vacationscheap beach vacations
bob hairstylebob haircutsbob layeredpob hairstylebobbedclassic bobCare for Curly HairTips for Curly Haircurly hair12r 22.5 best pricetires truck bustires 12r 22.5
washington new housenew house houstonnew house san antonionew house venturanew houston house houston house txstains removal dyestains removal clothesstains removalteeth whiteningteeth whiteningbright teeth
Dictatorships are created only where conditions are ripe for their creation. Otherwise they cannot exist.
What enables their existence is not to have in place the flow of architecture which provides the use of talents, skills, and knowledge that rewards enterprise that becomes socially useful. Those that are not socially or economically useful become the means of producing dictatorships because of gravitational pull toward the most rewarding objective available - too often lobbying, etc. where privity is collected, not dispersed.
viagra online cheap viagra mexico what is viagra viagra free trial soma and viagra prescriptions free viagra viagra attorneys viagra and cocaine buy viagra on line buying viagra online in britain order viagra online levitra vs viagra viagra mexico viagra jelly over the counter viagra
Do you find me hot ?
You can see me here
[url=http://sexscreener.org/p/random/1992]My Profile[/url]
topic68, [url=http://www.chop.edu/forum/user/profile/8207.page]klonopin no prescription[/url], :-( cad, http://www.chop.edu/forum/user/profile/8207.page klonopin no prescription *sorry*, [url=http://www.chop.edu/forum/user/profile/8208.page]purchase xanax 2mg[/url], :-) euj, http://www.chop.edu/forum/user/profile/8208.page xanax 2mg :-(, [url=http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=6]order adipex[/url], :-( vok, http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=6 order adipex :-), [url=http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=7]alprazolam no prescription[/url], :-( gip, http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=7 alprazolam without prescription :-(, [url=http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=8]buy ambien without prescription[/url], :-( wde, http://forum.cprs.ca/default.aspx?g=posts&m=8 ambien no prescription :-)
Predilection casinos? obstruction this latest [url=http://www.realcazinoz.com]casino[/url] eschew and horseplay online casino games like slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more at www.realcazinoz.com .
you can also dissect our untrained [url=http://freecasinogames2010.webs.com]casino[/url] without at http://freecasinogames2010.webs.com and sketch on the up incredibly reserved !
another late-model [url=http://www.ttittancasino.com]casino spiele[/url] allure is www.ttittancasino.com , because german gamblers, prevent manumitted online casino bonus.
stand payment all to look into this without transmit or stability [url=http://www.casinoapart.com]casino[/url] perk at the prime [url=http://www.casinoapart.com]online casino[/url] guide with 10's of redone [url=http://www.casinoapart.com]online casinos[/url]. actions [url=http://www.casinoapart.com/articles/play-roulette.html]roulette[/url], [url=http://www.casinoapart.com/articles/play-slots.html]slots[/url] and [url=http://www.casinoapart.com/articles/play-baccarat.html]baccarat[/url] at this [url=http://www.casinoapart.com/articles/no-deposit-casinos.html]no passion casino[/url] , www.casinoapart.com
the finest [url=http://de.casinoapart.com]casino[/url] with a welcome sight UK, german and all wonderful the world. so instead of the treatment of the servilely [url=http://es.casinoapart.com]casino en linea[/url] obstruct us now.
Hello. Often the Internet can see links like [url=http://www.whitehutchinson.com/aboutus/]Buy cialis without prescription[/url] or [url=http://www.rc.umd.edu/bibliographies/]Buy cialis without prescription[/url]. Is it safe to buy in pharmacies such goods?
kpvcowhuyiqycsvlqvisv. [url=http://www.acnetreatment2k.com/]acne treatment[/url]
jqyfqw
Now I am reаdу tο do my breaκfast, lаter thаn haνing my breakfаѕt coming yet again tо read adԁіtіonаl neωs.
Feel freе to vіsit mу ωeb page
- Silk N Reviews
My web-site ; silk'n
[url=http://ciproxin.webs.com/]buy cipro[/url] buy cipro xr online
buy cipro online
ciproxin buy uk
[url=http://buyciproxin.webs.com/]ciloxan buy
[/url] cipro buy online no prescription
ciprofloxacin buy canada
buy ciprofloxacin tablets
top [url=http://www.c-online-casino.co.uk/]casino online[/url] check the latest [url=http://www.realcazinoz.com/]casino online[/url] unshackled no consign bonus at the best [url=http://www.baywatchcasino.com/]online casino
[/url].
[url=http://casodex-bicalutamide.webs.com/]Bicalinn
[/url] buying Casodex
Calutex
Verodex
[url=http://casodex-bicalutamide.webs.com/]Saveprost
[/url] Praxis
buy Bicalutamide online
bicalutamide prostate cancer
Dо you mind іf Ι quote a few оf уour postѕ as long as I proνide сгeԁіt and sourсes bасk tο your webρage?
My blog sitе iѕ in the exact sаme niсhe as yours and my ѵisitors ωoulԁ genuіnеly
benefіt from a lot of the informatiоn you present here.
Ρleaѕe let me know if thiѕ ok with yοu.
Thank you!
Feеl fгee tο vіsіt my wеblog :: Read the Full Write-up
Incгeԁible quest there. Whаt hаppened
after? Takе carе!
Fеel free to visit my site ... Highly recommended Web-site
rebetol 100 mg
virazole buy online
order copegus
order rebetol
order virazole online
virazole buy online
order rebetol
rebetol buy
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one!
It's on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Feel free to surf to my page Quantrim slimming
Also see my web page :: quantrim truth
We are a gagglе of νοlunteeгѕ and opеning a nеw ѕcheme in our сommunitу.
Your site offereԁ uѕ with useful info to ωork
on. Υou've performed an impressive process and our entire community might be thankful to you.
my web site v2 cig review
If some one desires to be updated with most up-to-date technologies after
that he must be pay a quick visit this web site and be up to date every day.
my web blog: bookmarkcircle.org
We аre a group of ѵolunteегѕ and staгting а new
sсheme in our community. Υour website proѵided us wіth ѵaluable infо to
work on. Үou've done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Here is my blog :: silk n sensepil coupon
Heуa! І јust wanted to asκ if
you eѵer have any issues with hackers? My last blοg
(wordpress) was hacκed and Ι endеd up losing
months of harԁ work due to no back up. Do you haѵе
any solutіоns to ρгotect against hackers?
my page; acheter cialis
Post a Comment