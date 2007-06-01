THE interim regime has directed that no ministry, statutory body or corporate entity is to use the legal services of two top law firms.
In a circular dated yesterday and signed by Taina Tagicakibau, the permanent secretary for public service, public enterprise and public sector reform, the Public Service Commission said this was to "avoid conflicts of interest". The circular was addressed to all the permanent secretaries and heads of departments.
The law firms are Munro Leys and Howards.
This happened after Graham Leung of Howards challenged the legality of the Chief Prosecutor of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC), Grant Tyrrell, in court describing him as a ''legal stranger'' in Fiji's courts. I'm not sure about this but I think former Vice-President Rt.Joni Madraiwiwi is also with the Howards Law firm.
Munro Leys has Richard Naidu as one of the big bosses there. This is the same Richard Naidu the military tortured a few months back. They took him into the interior of Fiji, bashed him up and left him there. Richard was also told to find his way back to Suva.
The FICAC so called Chief Prosecutor was also told to stay away from court because he did not have the proper practising certificate.
Mr. Leung described Grant Tyrrell as a 'legal stranger' in Fiji because he had not satisfied the requirements to practise as a lawyer here.
