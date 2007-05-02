Dear Parmesh,

The interim administration could end up accepting people with poor skills and ultimately compromise the level of professionalism required of such posts -
Parmesh Chand, PS to the Prime Ministers office.
This in reply to the 'smart sanctions' placed by Australia, New Zealand & the USA restricting travel on the people involved in the Dec 5th coup....including their families.
First of all Parmesh, you're already serving under an illegal PM who is, in your own words, a man "with poor skills" and doesnt have the "level of professionalism required of such posts".
Of course qualified people will think twice before taking up posts in various boards. They dont want to be banned from travelling overseas.
Your boss, cranky Franky, doesnt have the respect, professionalism & the integrity to hold that post. He masi polo his way to the post of Commander, embezzled the RFMF's Regimental funds with his master Epeli Ganilau, ordered the killings of the CRW soldiers, threaten the US Ambassador, etc....
What kind of PM threatens the US Ambassador?
How someone like Mr.$50 man can hold the post of Fijian Affairs beats me? No right-thinking Fijian respects him (except maybe his fart catcher Kini Rarubi). He didnt even get more than 5% of votes in the last election. He's bankrupt, a fraudster, a liar and a bankrupt idiot who cant even pay his debts to a well-known eatery. Oh! did I forget to mention that he also stole from the RFMF Regimental Funds....and that's a fact.
Then you appoint someone dodgy like Jim Ah Koy to head the FTIB.
Nasir Ali to lead the new Anti-Corruption Unit after he was fired from the Police Force for corruption... how pathetic is that.
Rajesh Singh, Anthony Gates, Poseci Bune, Epeli Nailatikau, Manu Korovulavula, .... need I say more Mr. Parmesh Chand?
So much for professionalism.
Dear blog author(s)
Today for me started 6am Total Blog day - well I figured I might as well see another side of the wanna be Robert Keith Reid (isa may he RIP)-he was one human being who would bar hop all night it seems and that's how he'd get stories back for Rotifi or wateva. These blog sites are I guess people(s) who have inside infor./ or friends! I would like to throw to the floor with all due matter of some suspected wanna be socrates bloggers namely Jioji Kotobalavu I mean what and where the hell is he, making babies??wateva, Spike Padarath husband of Lavenia Padarath, father of Ben Padarath isa o Ben who was Dixion Seeto's apprentice, USP aimless computer nerds and freaks, the yellow bucket gang and no I do not work for FM96 that station sucks! wateva....till I get some more names watch this space....
Oi second blogger. USP computer nerds and wannabe RKR my ass. Pull ur big head out of the sand and smell the burning corpses that are reeking around you. That is the future of this country. Stop naming people when you don't have proof whoever the slimy shit you are. Blogsites are just for this types of situation even you blod anonymously and I wonder what you scared of since you have the military on your side by the sound of things. Make my day and I will set in earnest 24/7 waiting for your postings. Ur nothing but a little ant in the wider scheme of things. At least people are going against the tide of human abuse and are man and women enough to blog and put their feelings albeit anonymously for valid reasons. What's urs? You make me wanna puke!
Is Parmesh's head also getting blocked. If he was smart, he hould have refused to reinstate without all is colleagues during the last government. Very sad Parmesh the day will come when you will need others to watch your back and no one will be there for you.
