YOU CANT FIND US...

No matter what you try Driti, Ului, Leweni & Frank..... you simply cant find us.
We're not 20...we're many.
Your so called IT experts are clueless. They cant even find their own arses.
Remember this:
We're Watching You.
Wednesday, May 16, 2007
They have found RFC and shut down the site.....
RFC is gone... probably re -surface somewhere else.
Who knows?
well...there are more sites surfacing everyday...check out http://exfmf.blogspot.com
SORRY RFC STILL ON
5 months on and what have these idiots achieved? Let me outline them for you.
1. The destruction of the legal system in Fiji.
2. The destruction of the tourist industry in Fiji.
3. The imminent collapse of Air Pacific. Jumbo jets parked at airfields are not a healthy sign; maybe Emmirates might like to buy it at a bargain price.
4. Nurse leaving the Fiji by the dozens to seek employment in Australia or NZ.
5. Fijian press censored in what they can publish.
6. 300 million Euros which should have been flowing into Fiji, now on indefinte hold. The consistent bashing of citizens is not helping Fiji.
7. Tourists (like myself) staying away in droves. Vila is my holiday destination in a few weeks time thanks to coup coup Frank.
8. An economy that is heading towards disaster.
9. Investors leaving Fiji faster than a mozzie in the Mortein factory.
10 . Corruption and nepotism as a way of life.
11. Warner Brothers making a new Looniney Tunes movie staring the idiot himself. All they need to do is join all his TV appearances together and with all his stupid aaahhaaahhaas and rolling of his drug suffering eyes, they will have audiences around the world rolling in the aisles.
12. The respect for the Fiji millitary has now zeroed out.
13.. The world can see that the foolish boy as illegal AG has now hit rock bottom and has now started to dig.
14. The illegal finance illegal minister is upset because someone stole both his books on economics; including the one he hasn't finished colouring in.
The list could go on up into the hundreds.
The idea of this committee of hundreds is a joke. Why? Because bananainpyjamas will stack it with his supporters. They will be an unrepresentative rabble. It is an insult to the people of Fiji that this mob would want to take over the Parliament of Fiji.
Fiji, you are in my prayers as you go through the backward steps taken by these goons. ( The real Goons would turn in their graves to be compared to this lot of pussies! )
RFC site reveals articles from May 9 & before that, none of the latest articles are there.
I have a PDF of RFC's blog from 12th May back. It shows his articles but no comments. I can post it if you think it useful.
Thanks, hve read every one of them already but I hope the RFC guys keep them archived safely somewhere until they can start all over again.
LONG LIVE THE BLOGGERS!!!!
THATS RIGHT THEY CANNOT FIND YOU BUT ONLY TIME WILL TELL. YOU HAVE REALLY PLANNED THIS WELL. SO THEY HAVE REACTED BUT I SUGGEST BE READY FOR WHATS ABOUT COME YOUR WAY. THIS WILL BE THE FIGHT OF THE BRAINS..... THEY WILL COME GET YOU NO DOUBT.
Mai yaso to above
http://illegalcoup2006.wordpress.com
Nah, The've got dead brains, doesn't work for them. They keep relying on that Garden City bastard to solve their problem. They better get Foster to come & do the solving for them. Ha ha hui. Sa warai la. Ni da tamata ulukau e da qai via mai liutaka e dua na matanitu, sa teri tamata.
The very reason that the RFMF and the illegal government want this website shut down because it is informing the people of Fiji about their dirty dealings... cranky franky, "fullchow" teleni, lasa i tuba lewensky and dritsky...same boat tiko vei kemudrau...You men should be ashamed of yourselves because of the direction you have taken Fiji to...just shows the level of education cranky franky and his cartoons have. Cranky Franky and co...do you understand what leading a government is all about?I bet "Bloody Maree" is coaching you from the kitchen as usual...de matanitu nei Ta....va ya!
It was through "fullchow" teleni that the miltary blew its budget...now!how did someone like him (teleni) who had just gone to study for a year in Oz comes back to Fiji and purchases a brand new terracan at show room price?Well teleni you are corrupt yourself...check yourselves first...Bai and ganilau for the misuse of the regimental funds...remember that was how ateca mara ganilau got to china....It will haunt you...one day mafatu....dredre tiko vei iko...worry tiko vei koko.....ya
Wat you really need is uncle frank to be around for long time.democracy hasnt worked for fiji and never will.this is working we all can see that.love your work uncle frank.
