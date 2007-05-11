It's Cracking..

"It's character assassination, defamation and lies, lies, lies and it's bothering us," - Col. Pita 'Qavokavoka Lala' Driti.
It's bothering them.....woohoo, hip hip HOORAY.
Best damn news I've heard today. Yes, it better be bothering you Driti. All of Fiji now know about all your concubines. I feel for your wife, who's stuck with you during this tough times.
A big VINAKA VAKALEVU to http://resistfrankscoup.blogspot.com/ for the daily updates. Keep it coming....... and we'll keep on distributing.
Another thing Driti, no matter how many officers you employ to track us down.... it will never EVER work. You cant find us. We're like the itch in your arse that just cant seem to go away. We're on you 24-hours 7-days a week. Too bad none of your so called IT experts can tell you that.
You're going down you bloody murderer.
Driti wassup lil punk!. Da truth hurts danggggggg!!. Lako mada lai toothbrush boy, sa bona ca saraga nomu naso!!!!
Driti, you moronic bastard. Get used to the TRUTH.
Well the truth hurts, huh!! Driti and the rest of his goons didn't know that this was the cost of being on the limelite....and they better get use to it. Its only the begining. And wanting to shut the blogsites goes to show that its getting to them.....so keep up the good work fellow bloggers!!
If Driti says its 'lies' than why the hell is he fuming??? Ha ha ha doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that his LT is true. Go swing your balls some more Driti...E mosi na i talanoa??
Looks like things aren't going too well for Frank's hero (Musharraf) either! Could this be a sign of where Fiji is headed too, since our coup was modelled on theirs? Check out
http://www.kuwaittimes.net/read_news.php?newsid=NzA1MjY0ODcx
Vore, Driti, Ului dou yavu ulu malumalumu. Sa laurai saraga ni dou sa rui tamata qavokavoka malumalumu ka na tukuni kemudou tikoga na nomudou i valavala. Vore vakasakei Driti na tamata qori ena vakaleqa na i tosotoso qo. Ae dua mada na taro. O Driti e kaidia se kaiviti. Vaka tiko madaga na i rairai nei nodratou baini o Ana. Sa ca gona na viavia kaiviti ia rai i loma tamatamani ghandu!
Driti na nomu dokadoka e sa na laurai ga ena nomu lutu tu ena vosa kamikamica nodra na yalewa domona na ka era vakatokayacataka na kaivalagi me power. Sa mani o tagane vacava soti tu o iko. Na demu mo samaka mada ni se bera ni o vakasavasavataka na vanua. Keimami sa madutaki iko na kai Batiki ena nomu sa vakaraitaka tu edua na roka keimami sega ni dau kilai kina na yanuyanu qoka. Keimami tuberi ka vakavulici ena lotu kei na gauna ni veikanikani sa oti makawa. O na sota kaya tiko na rarawa me yacova na siga e sa yalana kina na Kalou na nomu bula baleta na tamata sa qaciqacia sa sega ni dua na ka ena rawata...na mate ga!
Kemudou! The military running after its own tail with internet investigations...just picture a dog chasing its own tail. Round n roung the village. That's wot they will be like if they ever try to catch internet users. (sigh) ia dou bula e. Oi sotia you started this finish it. Don't play dirty.
Qori - bring out the filth on Ului's wife - ex lesbian! ha! ha!
They want to steal power from the people - make them feel the heat!
Frank - get anything and everything dirty on the dickhead! Concubines, children outside, family tree etc etc.
Bring it on!
They've got weapons, we've got words - words are supposed to be more effective!
Hip Hip Hoooray!
driti what goes around comes around
Driti, well now the truth hurts!! ca ga na ulukau....
You will all accountable for your actions Frank . The word of God says I will expose you lies, adult practices, stealing, assault, mudering of the brothers and sisters, ill treatment of woman in your care, the killing of CRW's personal....and many more on every roof top for all to see. Your families are cursed for generations to come. You especially you Vore will die a violent death....may you and all that is involved root in HELL!!!!
Sega ni ura me damu nikua.Noqui vakasala vei iko Driti,Ului,Neumi.
kei voreqe o gauna ga e na qai tukuna.Nai vakarau e da na vakarau taka e na vakarau taki tale vei keda. You cannot get away with it.
Sa sega tu mada ga ni rai cake rawa ko Rajar Ului ni vosa tiko ena i dola bose ni nona yasana. Rai vakadodonu, eyes front, you sona levu.
Wicked people can't look others in the eyes and Ului @ the Bose ni Yasana is a great example! Who is he trying to fool?? Sa oti na nomudou rokovi Ului, your Ratu must turning in his grave ashame of you and your sisters. Why can't you be humble like your older brother, Rt Finau, who rightfully should be the one talking at the Yasana o Lau meeting. Sa vakaraitaka tu ga ni tamata viavia levu. One day Mafatu, e na motu kina na moonface qori...you ugly s.o.b!!
