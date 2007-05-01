Tuesday, May 1, 2007
The Day of Reckoning...
To all the people who are "sick" and are unable to work today. Enjoy your day of rest & have a good one.
As for me and my "sick" friends, we'll be mixing our grog very soon (about 10am)..the white-x, Bob bon & lollipop are in stock.
To you Franky, Leweni, Driti, Teleni, military personnels, coup-sympathisers, illegal IG......I got one message for all of you from the boys here at Toorak:
'UP YOURS MOTHERF**KERS'
Right, now back to the grog.
Taki.
**************
Time: 2:20pm
Venue: Toorak
Just an update on the current situation.
We're Doped.. Too much grog, too much BH, too much bon bon.
Thank God for Aunty 'Sue'. Just cooked a steaming hot chicken curry (hungry yaaaar) with rice, but these 3 idiots still want to drink some more grog so 'Tex' has quickly rushed off to the market to get some more, stopping at JBE on the way for some wash-down.
And it's still Tuesday.
10 comments:
YAHOOOOOO! People Power...sock it to 'em.
Right, now pls give directions to grog party (via email of course LOL! keep.faithful@gmail.com)
no, dont give directions...this isnt a good time to be givin out this information.For all we know, anonymous 1 could be workin for frank...
well looks like that navy idiot tawakedrau at itc finally figured out how to block sites. now rfc and intelligentsiya are blocked and the uncivil servants can't laugh about their slave bosses !@#$%^&
Sorry Anon1... for all we know you could one of them. But thanks for the offer anyway.
Right now, the chicken curry is just about ready while 'Tex' quickly runs to get some more grog from the market.
Taki.
Just heard that RFC and Intelligentsiya have been removed from govt web? Please verify this!
Don't worry civil servants, there are internet cafes everywhere.
Maybe intelligensiya and RFC can set up and continually change mirror site addresses and send off global emails or something just to annoy the Government ITC morons.
Yedo to cyber war!!
freedomwarrior
you lucky buggers :). Sorry couldn't join you fellas. Well anyways have one for me, on me whatever the terminology is.
Taki mada. :)
As for the ITC sites, well it appears that they are blocked , probably all blogspots.
Also Gmail to Govnet or .gov.fj addresses are checked. Be careful who to email with those addresses, particularly .gov.fj
Yeah, you lazy f*&^%#$, guys like you are responsible for this state of Fiji, drinking grog while others are working. Have shame on you.
You guys are something else. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK
Hey, I am checking this blog using the phone and this appears to be kind of odd. Thought you'd wish to know. This is a great write-up nevertheless, did not mess that up.
- David
