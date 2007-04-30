Shame list in pictures..

Everyone, please take the time to see all the people behind the Dec 5th coup.
Can they please also add:
- Richard Broadbridge (new Chairman of Fiji Audio Visual Commission)
- Comdr. Viliame Naupoto (new Director of Immigration)
- Filipe Bole (fail politician from the Alliance party)
- Sitiveni Raturala (one of cranky Frankys fart catchers)
- Nikhil Singh (one of Chaudhry's many fart catchers, now living in Sydney)
- Riyaz Saiyed Kyaiyum (another fart catcher & brother of illegal AG)
- Jo Nawalowalo (corrupt businessman)
- Jinita Prasad (CEO South Pacific Stock Exchange and another Chaudry fart catcher)
- Arvid Datt (Financial Controller Fiji TV & Chaudry fart catcher)
- Col. Apakuki Kurusiga of the RFMF (another of Franks fart catchers & bankrupt businessman)
- Himmat Lodhia (President of the Fiji Retailers Association)
- Aslam Khan (Vodafone's Big Boss...husband of Judge Nazhat Shameem)
- Nasir Ali (Head of the new Anti-Corruption Unit.... a man that was fired from the Police Force for corruption, Ironic isnt it??)
- Rupeni Nacewa (Secretary to the Presidents Office)
- Rishi Ram (PSC Chairman)
- Kini Rarubi (former Alliance party spokesman, Ganilau's fart catcher and political opportunist)
So if anyone out there has any more names that should be added to the list, please forward it to me : captainfreedom69@gmail.com or to the owners of the blog http://fijishamelist.blogspot.com/ .
Let us shame this people behind the scenes.
11 comments:
It's really good that you have this list. Now, we have to somehow pass this list onto the relevant embassies, high commissions so that they're aware of them.
We must all pass this onto the grassroots people - people who cant access internets.
Keep up the good work.
Please, add Kini Rarubi's name to the list. He was the former spokesman of the failed New Alliance Party. Today, he is the right - hand man for the illegal Minister - Epeli Ganilau. He is an Opportunist.
I don't see Prisons - Head of Prisons posted there by Voreqe over government's selected person.
Can you also compile a list of Boards whose memebers were replaced?
That'd be very interesting to see.
I thank the author of the 'Shame List' article because it ended my weekend on a high note. At least I have some jokes to share with family and friends.
Keep up the Good Work!
to may 18th, 3.43pm....does the truth hurt?
if you really know how to create a blog site, then do it...if you don't know, then just go home and ask your father, if you have one.....
just to reply to whoever was commenting on captain freedom and swearing..........u probably cant handle the truth thats why u r so eager to find and get rid of our good and noble captain freedom......perhaps maybe u should go n fuck bainimarama, suck dritis dick and give ur ass to Roko ulukau to caress u shameless mother fucker......and by the way, captain freedom dont stop wat u r doing cause its people like u that give us a chance to stand up and voice our concerns. to bainimarama and his so called army of idiots if u cant handle the truth than step down and let real leaders take over bitchhhhhhh.......
The typical ramble of the military and it's kids.
Mate, if you know how to create a blog....what's stoping you.
Your response tells me that one of your close relatives is in the shame list...
Must be your idiotic father... I pity you fool.
