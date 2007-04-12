Whoweee...3 cheers for the BLV (GCC).

Hip Hip .... Hooray!!!
KAILA .... HOORAY!!!
What was Bainimarama, Ganilau, Naulukau & Mara thinking? Did they seriously think that they could still hoodwink the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV)?
Before their meeting started yesterday, I was quite annoyed at Rt. Ovini Bokini when he called "on the chiefs to accept the President's nomination to ensure that the chiefs remain united".
That is not unity. That is not Democracy.
That is Dictatorship.
How bloody glad I was when I heard that the Kubuna & Burebasaga confederacies has rejected the Presidents nominee. I was even more happy - in fact it made my dull day bright - when I heard Ganilau's moaning & whingeging on the TV news.....hahahaha.
Welcome to the world of Democracy, you inbred fool.
And in todays news, Ganilau was quoted as saying that he along with his lapdog (cranky Franky) wont be attending the BLV meeting because of the rejection of the President's nominee and also "it is clear that members of the GCC do not recognise the interim government and it would be pointless to make presentations to the council on the progress of the interim regime."
Of course, they wont recognise you.
Who are you to tell the Chiefs what to do. You're not a chief....never has and never will. Same with your karua Naulukau. Know your place first kaisi bokola.
Now we hear that he wants to re-look at the membership of the BLV. (Hahahahaha....those grapes must really be sour).
To all those Turaga & Marama Bale who rejected the Presidents nominee:
Vinaka Vakalevu and may GOD Bless You All.
Thursday, April 12, 2007
