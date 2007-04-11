She must be one of the most moronic woman ever to have graced the political life of Fiji.
"WE RESIGNED"
This in reply to the suspension of the Fiji Human Rights Commission (FHRC) from the International Coordinating Committee of National Institution for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights (ICC).
She has even defended the commission’s role in the current political turmoil, saying the national human rights body was doing it best to quickly investigate complaints against the military.
It's been 5 months now Shameem and Fiji is still waiting. What has happened to Kenneth Zinck's complaint?? What about the families of Nimilote Verebasaga?? Sakiusa Rabaka?? Imraz Iqbal?? Laisa Digitaki?? Peter Waqavonovono?? Virisila Buadromo?? Jackie Koroi?? and countless others.
50 comments:
Heres another one:
http://64.233.167.104/search?q=cache:uMLtx5_acHIJ:www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx%3Fref%3Darchive%26id%3D51284+%22Ana+Rokomokoti%22&hl=en&ct=clnk&cd=8&gl=fj
You guys are cowards. Putting a womans picture like this. Is it democratic, as you preach? All you guys are cowards and hypocrites. I am sure most of you must have supported the 2000 coup. Anyway come out of your veils, you cowards. Print this if you have the guts. Or it seems you print only anything against RFMF?
Come on baljeet. What has democracy got to do with publishing the Idiot of the Month? In a democratic society like the one we used to have in Fiji, we could do just that, publish as many Idiots of the Month without fear. Infact, bugger the democracy when we have sites like this...freedom of speech rules through this.
As for Shaista being the Idiot of the Month, I totally disagree! I think she is an Idiot period. Because, come next month, she will remain an Idiot. And the month after...
Okay James that's enough.... I swear it sounds like your comments hail from the corridors of either the FWRM or FWCC or Fiji Youth For Democracy in Fiji. Anyways I highly don't think Idiot of the this Month will care to peek our comments.
Blogging Day Today
What a day packed with mindless, malicious, ridiculous, normal everyday conversations and trashy freedom of speech that I kinda figured and it would be tasteful indeed to get your comments, that I conclude these bloggers are young, arrogant youths at USP or computer geeks at USP, young bored directors who own companies Corporate Spies, Jioji Kotobalavu and his forever mate alias Spike Padarath, husband of Lavenia Padarath {p.s. the hardworking staff at Fiji Club hate you], Ben Padarath's father,how 'bout Angie Heffernan [wannabe opportunist pro democracy act not activist]someone like Ratu Sakiusa Tuisolia has the sarcasm, wit and charm to dig out information from within sources afterall he was formely of the PM's office, Kotobalavu's baby boy smack smack....or bloggers are stoned aimless mostly male gender and homosexual gay men.
The late Robert Keith Reid [RIP] had his infamous column Rotifi wateva which is like his blog but in the Fiji Times every Saturday. I and many of that dailies readers enjoyed his wit, sacasm but those who have known of Robert can remember him as a bar fly just waiting for the next piece of story. Today's bloggers are trash. We must boycott just do not discuss these Unintelligent Blog sites. the ResistFrankCoup is the pits!! Well certainly not worth the ground my feet walks on. I support Frank but that doesn't mean I believe it necessary to kill a human being even I have no qualms that Frank will stand on the docks oneday to answer for himself. Let us pray that by that time NO little Frank is dreaming of being the Commodore of the Fiji Military Forces. Maciu call me please - same number just different place ar the moment
Seriously where were your voices when George Speight overthrew the government in 2000 and racked havoc, even worse with violence and rape of our women and children?
where were your voices then? and so the government is undemocratic. so what? You didnt stand up then when George and his cronies had the power.What too lamu to speka up then? yeh they used violence and to hell with the criminals in Fiji who rape, rob and kill and what do they get, a few years, slap on the wrist!!!!!
Purleeeze!!!!!Wake up and grow up....Do you think Bush was right in taking over the middle east? and why should one whole street be blocked off for the privacy of the Americans..
For once some one is standing up and saying screw this, it's time for a change!!!!and hey, this time there isn't any major feasting at teh parliament grounds..nor any lotting through town...or would you prefer another 7 years later someon like george speight taking over another govt, more rape, more killings, more fear???????????
