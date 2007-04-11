Hectic Schedule..

First of all, I would like to congratulate the 7s boys in their marvellous victory in Adelaide. Vinaka vakalevu na qaravi tavo boys. Vakaukauwa me nodatou tale na IRB Series Title.
And we won the quarters & the semis by coming from behind... wananavu boys.
But my busy schedule is still not finished. We got a family 'soli' this weekend (more grog for me) and church service for the Tikina this Sunday. There's also a funeral gathering at my neighbours house so will have to help out in the lovo and mixing grog. He's my tauvu after all.
Was stoked to see our former minister of labour enjoying himself 2 weeks in a row. Good on you Zinck. By being there for the boys shows your loyal support and also gives them a boost in confidence.
