Does anyone out there knows the qualifications our current Interim Ministers (IM) have that qualified them to hold ministerial posts??
After all, it was cranky Franky himself who said that "only the best qualified" will be picked as IM. So I'm obliged to ask;
What educational qualifications does Chaudry have to head one of the most important ministry in any government - the Finance Ministry. We all know he's a unionist, and that's about it.
Ganilau was a former commander of the RFMF who got the post only because of his late father and his marriage to one of the Maras. As for educational qualifications, it's anyones guess.
Naulukau is also married to one of the Maras. He was also a former RFMF commander. A former speaker of the house and a UN AIDS activists. Dont know what degree he's got.
Vayeshnoi is from the Valley. A former farmer and a wannabe unionist. Again, that's all we know about the guy.
Bune I know is suitably qualified. He has the experience and the relevant qualifications...so is Jone Navakamocea, Netani Sukanaivalu & the others.
Bernie Rounds-Ganilau is a colourful character. So colourful that journos often go off-topic asking her about her clothes, ear-rings, shoes....shying away from the real topics at hand.
If anyone out there knows or have an idea about each of the IM educational qualifications, please e-mail it to me: sam.gade@gmail.com
Vinaka.
Wednesday, April 11, 2007
1 comment:
Is it true that JVB repeated Fiji Junior? If it's true that it confirms his outrageous outbursts. A classic case of "empty vessel makes the loudest NOISE"
Oilei, na bula!!
