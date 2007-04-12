All the hooplahs surrounding the rejection of the Presidents nominee has got me thinking;
Who else from Kubuna can take up the post of Vice-President??
What got me curious is why is it always someone from Bau? No disrespect to the people of Bau (I got some very close friends from there) but why?
First it was Rt. Jope Seniloli, then Rt. Joni Madraiwiwi and now the failed attempt in getting in Epeli Nailatikau. I know Bau is suppossedly the head of the Kubuna confederacy but why cant it be shared with other vanuas.
There is Rt. Timoci Vesikula from Verata, the Turaga Tui Nakelo, Turaga Tui Levuka, Turaga Na Takalai Gau, Turaga Tui Cautata, Marama Bale Na Radini Tui Waimaro or the Turaga Tui Navitilevu.
There is a lot of well-educated and respectable Chiefs from Nakelo, Verata & Lomaiviti.
Just my two-cents.
6 comments:
The problem with the Bau is that they want everything to themselves. They do not want to even consider Verata, Nakelo, Tui Levuka, Waimaro or even Naitasiri. Today we see Adi Litia coming down to be a caregiver in Santa Rosa USA. They finally realize that the commoners are getting more money especially the ones in USA. Times are changing and its about time Bau should rotate it.
I think they have to keep choosing a person from Bau because none of them have been able to fully complete their term as yet for one reason or another!!!
;) Cheers!!!
The Chiefs then wonder why the people are not listening. Why? Because they refused to move with time and do not appreciated tapping onto the talents of the educated people of Tailevu.
We the modern Tailevu people are educated and empowered through our knowledge and are not going to sit by and allow uneducated, morally corrupted chiefs lead us anymore. Those are the days of the 20th Century. This is the 21st Century.
In the 19th century we would have simply clubbed a non performing chief and put a new one in there. In the 20th century, we were colonised and evangilised. Now in the 21st we are enlightened.
So you Ratus, evolved and move on with us or refuse to evolved and be come a dinosaur.
fiji human rights - Hey we can be the most educated person in our village or yasana the fact remains that we are from where we are from. i think the chiefs find it hard to get the balance of change in times and changes in society. Ordinary people like us can change at will they cannot do that just like that. If they do they will get into some form of trouble. Basically most of them are born without choices in life as we have the choices not them. But there are some of young chiefs who are educated and transparent like u and me. For instance what about the youngest of the Cakobau Boys...Ratu Tanoa ... I know him well and he is very down to earth... i remmeber him from his maiden speech as a senator. there is one young bauan chief i would follow.
Yes, I fully agree with your post Captain Freedom.
There's just too much Bauan influence in politics and it hasnt done anything good for our country.
It's time to bypass them.
But, please NOT Rt.Timoci Vesikula. Anyone else but him.
I wouldnt mind seeing Rt.Meli Bolobolo (Tui Navitilevu) taking up that post. He's qualified, humble and down to earth. He has the respect of many chiefs.
Talking about the uneducated chiefs just letting u know my hubby is also a chief from tailevu n he has got his masters degree n a well respected man in his workarea here in the land down under,and it depends cos i know the seniloli n the vesikula they are well educated. Maybe its time the leadership goes back to Verata cos that where the Ratu Title comes from if it wasnt fo r verata there will be no ratu in Bau.
