To all the kids taking part in this weekends Coke games... I wish you all the best and may the best man/lady win.
To those who dont make it to the podium, remember that winning isnt everything.
Good Luck.
I want to live in a Democratic Country whereby leaders are chosen by the people for the people. We dont want Dictators who ruled by the gun, through intimidation and killings. I say Down With Dictatorship!
1 comment:
Thank you for this. My son also participated in this years competition. Although he didnt get a medal, I reminded him to learn from his weaknesses and try harder next year.
And congratulations must go to Grammar and ACS for their achievements...plus a big thank you to all other participants.
Post a Comment