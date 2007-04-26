Thursday, April 26, 2007

Coke Games...




To all the kids taking part in this weekends Coke games... I wish you all the best and may the best man/lady win.


To those who dont make it to the podium, remember that winning isnt everything.


Good Luck.
1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Thank you for this. My son also participated in this years competition. Although he didnt get a medal, I reminded him to learn from his weaknesses and try harder next year.

And congratulations must go to Grammar and ACS for their achievements...plus a big thank you to all other participants.

April 30, 2007 at 2:51 PM

