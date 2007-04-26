Why the aaahhhh..... change of Heart???

"If they want to stand then that's their choice because we won't stand between them". As far as we (RFMF) are concerned that's history and we need to move on." - Leweni.
This is response to the ousted SDL members seeking re-election in the next election (whenever that is).
Now if my memory serves me right, I'm dead certain that cranky Franky & his little lap dog Leweni clearly said after the Dec 5th debacle that no member of the SDL party will ever be allowed to stand for another election. Now, I cant find the link to that story but I'm sure some of you out there remembers.
Now, the big question is WHY the change of heart now?? What's with the turn around??
Is it because of a certain UN team in the country?? Is it something to do with the EU roadmap??
It's prudent for us to understand that we are undergoing certain changes that are supposed to take place before the elections." - Leweni.
Certain changes huh... changes like what, Immunity for you and all your cronies in the Interim Goverment. Immunity for the murderers of Nimilote Verebasaga & Sakiusa Rabaka. Immunity for those idiotic political whores the Shameem sisters. Is this the certain changes you talking about???
The military said its "clean-up" of the SDL Government last year was necessary to weed out corruption.
Now what would happen if the SDL Government came back into power. What are you going to do about it? Are you gonna overthrow it again??
5 comments:
This is only one time we Fijians are together in solidarity. I was a former Labour supporter but am going to vote for my next Fijian Govt. Moce VoreDritiULukakalala.
Proverbs 29:2
When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice but when the wicked ruled the people mourn.
God is not mocked, whatsoever a man sow he will also reap Gal 6:9
I believe that we will reap exactly what we sow, more than we sow, later then we sow.
thank you
