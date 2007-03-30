Satendra Nandan

Well well well... words going around the bushes is that this so called academic is being touted as our beloved country's next Vice-President.
That could very explain why he called this coup "the lesser of two evils".
Folks, dont be surprised about his appointment.
Remember you heard it here first.
Friday, March 30, 2007
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
49 comments:
I did not see any comments so I thought of posting one. Or maybe the saying that "no comment is a comment" is quite apt for this site?
satendra needs a reality check.
Not a bad choice as long as Prof. Nandan’s appointment is within the spirit and letter of the 1997 Constitution. Many of us do not think the learned Professor would act outside those legal and moral parameters.
His departure from Canberra Uni to move to Fiji Uni is indeed a sacrifice worth noting. He could be the best Indo-Fijian around for the Job. Hopefully Justice J. Reddy does not retire early from the International Court and given VP role.
You words of wisdom and hard work in reviving Literature here in the Pacific does not go un noticed..Well done Sir...
Iam blessed to be a student with you. You are indeed a man of words and using pen to putting it to action...No doubt we enjoy being in your class..Bravo!!!
All your works of literature is a master piece... Loneliness of the Islands is no exception...I love your published works of art...
For those who made silly comment need to get themselves checked...You are writing and saying fine..Ignore the dead...
Dictatorship is equivalent to torture...Hadnt it been for Literature, we would have been dead with dictatorship getting the better of us...Professor, your works are mind blowing...Keep writng as you say...n I will surely read them all....
Your blog keeps getting better and better! Your older articles are not as good as newer ones you have a lot more creativity and originality now keep it up!
I am sridhar maddi research scholar from hyderabad, andhrapradesh, india, doing my ph.D on ur works. my topic is "A Thematic Study of Indo-Fijian Diasporic Writing in English". espicially on ur works (the wounded sea and others) under the guideship of prof.P.shailaja from kakatiya university, warangal, andhra pradesh, India. And I request u to send all ur details including books to my email (m.sridhar27@gmail.com)by which we may include fijian literature as one of the comonwealth literature in kaktiya university
Hello,
I am regular visitor of this website[url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/lose-10-pounds-in-2-weeks-quick-weight-loss-tips].[/url]kaivitifreedom.blogspot.com is filled with quality info. Frankly speaking we really do not pay attention towards our health. Are you really serious about your weight?. Recent Research shows that closely 80% of all USA adults are either chubby or overweight[url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/lose-10-pounds-in-2-weeks-quick-weight-loss-tips].[/url] So if you're one of these citizens, you're not alone. Its true that we all can't be like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox, and have sexy and perfect six pack abs. Now the question is how you are planning to have quick weight loss? [url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/lose-10-pounds-in-2-weeks-quick-weight-loss-tips]Quick weight loss[/url] is not like piece of cake. You need to improve some of you daily habbits to achive weight loss in short span of time.
About me: I am webmaster of [url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/lose-10-pounds-in-2-weeks-quick-weight-loss-tips]Quick weight loss tips[/url]. I am also mentor who can help you lose weight quickly. If you do not want to go under difficult training program than you may also try [url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/acai-berry-for-quick-weight-loss]Acai Berry[/url] or [url=http://www.weightrapidloss.com/colon-cleanse-for-weight-loss]Colon Cleansing[/url] for quick weight loss.
I live in Nrthern California. I wish you luck in Fiji with Indians v Fiji lifestyle. Foregiveness is a better way to live, and you sleep better.
Nandan exhibits a parochial,chip on the shoulder view of the world,so narrow in vision and his thought processes completely lacking in logic.The fact that he can liken the second world war to a colonial conflict(a civil war) is an insult to the six million jews who perished in the conflagration.His english is atrocious and at times ludicrous as in"The Opposition MP's sat through it in quiet reverence as her Majesty mingled with the peoples of the islands,bare breasted and breathtakingly happy." I am sure the Queen would have enjoyed the experience.Nandan is an embarrassment to the host of urbane and intelligent Indians who would be most uncomfortable with his obsession with race and narrow vision.He even apologises for the fact that Gahndi was a Gujerati once again showing his parochialism.Instead of being appreciative that Australia would give him a home and a living when his grasp of English is so limited he has spat out a venom and obsession with no regard for the most basic logic.Pity help the University of Fiji.
greetings to all.
I would first like to thank the writers of this blog by sharing information, a few years ago I read a book called costa rica investment in this book deal with questions like this one.
Hi manpreet kaur, this is sridhar, research scholar on satendra p nandan works on fiji, I think ur the direct student of Nandan and i request to do favour by sending nandan's works and other information to my mail id m.sridhar27@gmail.com or to my address,
H.No. 38, Janapriya Enclave, Mansoorabad, L.B.Nagar, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Hi manpreet kaur, this is sridhar, research scholar on satendra p nandan works on fiji, I think ur the direct student of Nandan and i request to do favour by sending nandan's works and other information to my mail id m.sridhar27@gmail.com or to my address,
H.No. 38, Janapriya Enclave, Mansoorabad, L.B.Nagar, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India.
HI friends, this information is very interesting, I would like read more information about this topic, thanks for sharing.
homes for sale in costa rica
Hello .. firstly I would like to send greetings to all readers. After this, I recognize the content so interesting about this article. For me personally I liked all the information. I would like to know of cases like this more often. In my personal experience I might mention a book called Generic Viagra in this book that I mentioned have very interesting topics, and also you have much to do with the main theme of this article.
Hi buddy, firstly I would like to send greetings to all readers then I think that this information is amazing and very entertainment information, I was looking information about Satendra Nandan, and this information is very professional and I would like to have any update about, thanks for sharing!!
Trust this location is the best area to contribute this... I basically hoped to make it easy for anyone inside the forum who lives in Oz know about a major top quality audio visual equipment internet site known as Ordio. I found them very much by mistake when I was searching for [url=http://www.ordio.com.au]Headphones[/url] and it just so happened that these guys had the most affordable prices around. Not only that but they are genuinely courteous and even followed up on my purchase to ensure I was still completely happy. They buy out massive inventories of home entertainment electronics so that they can honestly break the price down. Certainly give their website a look-see if you're scouring the web for some home electronics.
Erik
Hi,
I begin on internet with a directory
A person necessarily assist to make seriously articles I would
state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I surprised with the research you made to create this actual post extraordinary.
Magnificent job!
Review my site ; weight loss programs
must look at this ZTwOsOhK [URL=http://www.uggs-outlet2013.com/]uggs outlets[/URL] to take huge discount ztuKlPjw [URL=http://www.uggs-outlet2013.com/ ] http://www.uggs-outlet2013.com/ [/URL]
top [url=http://www.c-online-casino.co.uk/]uk casino[/url] coincide the latest [url=http://www.realcazinoz.com/]casino bonus[/url] free no store perk at the best [url=http://www.baywatchcasino.com/]casino
[/url].
best for you mDnpyFgE [URL=http://www.spyder-jackets2013.com/]womens spyder jackets[/URL] with confident GJjqmtBr [URL=http://www.spyder-jackets2013.com/ ] http://www.spyder-jackets2013.com/ [/URL]
I'm sure the best for you jUsnlQjd [URL=http://www.christian--louboutin-outlet.org/]christian louboutin outlet [/URL] to your friends YFUZsMKN [URL=http://www.christian--louboutin-outlet.org/ ] http://www.christian--louboutin-outlet.org/ [/URL]
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
Payday Loans Online Stype [url=http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com/]Payday loans online[/url] Flallododebag http://loans.legitpaydayloansonline1.com Fundpopog But in terms of getting a payday loan, that you can whether or not you are accepted for any form of credit?The above article has provided you with advice powerful you are in by is all about getting the info!This type of marketing possibility approval but and could of number to get a paperless payday loan!
woodworking projects , http://woodworkingplans1.com/#KarkFlale ted woodworking
buy ativan ativan addiction potential - lorazepam 1 mg nombre comercial
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel bags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel bag[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel bags outlet[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel handbags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel bags uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel handbags uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel outlet[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel outlet uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]chanel online[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]cheap chanel bags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk]http://www.chanelbagsoutleti.co.uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel bags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel bag[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel bags outlet[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel handbags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel bags uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel handbags uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel outlet[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel outlet uk[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]chanel online[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]cheap chanel bags[/url]
[url=http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk]http://www.chanelsoutlets.co.uk[/url]
This is a topic that's near to my heart... Take care! Where are your contact details though?
My site - tao of badass
66Ghz Dual Core processor, 16GB of storage and a 12. The result is a
battery life expectancy of around 8. While the Inspiron and Samsung both offer the new
i3 processor, the Acer AS5253 comes with a quick
AMD-E series 2.
My site - samsung chromebook review
The device is certainly worth considering,
even at the full retail price and with only a $200 discount on the contract, it might make sense to
consider paying the full retail. 9 is also razor thin with the same great features as
the Galaxy Tab 10. It's just a minor annoyance, because the tablet can fit in one hand, and therefore always stay directed to the user.
Here is my website: samsung galaxy tab
It is a GPS Smartphone and enabled with A-GPS with Google Maps allowing you to navigate through your
city, or an unknown one, with ease. 0 Ice Cream Sandwich is about to be released in Korea and Japan.
Speedy shutter response times and also rush shot modes even help produce pro-quality pictures.
Also visit my website; galaxy s3
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know afterward you can write or else it is complex to write.
Also visit my weblog christian louboutin shoes
The system also can acknowledge up to 500,000 distinct landmarks so you may get in excess of just a site name and a few figures.
Who knows, maybe you can start a twelve string revival.
The Nexus S is unfortunately limited to 16GB of internal storage.
Feel free to surf to my blog: samsung galaxy note
The proceeds where split between, Cancer Research, Mc - Millan Cancer Support and Bart's Hospital East Wing, and dedicated to the memory of David's natural father Antonio
Senezio, who died of cancer in 2007. Make a list of your requirements, and then choose the right model for yourself.
The SX40 is the type of camera that can fill any photographer's needs because of the features built into it.
Here is my web site :: canon 6d
There are a great amount of channels to choose
from including CNN, Amazon Instant Video, HBO GO, Crackle, MLS Game Day, music from
Pandora, play games and more. The report which questioned 2046 US
participants and was run by consulting firm Deloitte revealed that 65% want to connect the internet to their home TV to twatch streams, this figure was 58% in the same survey
in 2009. However, Play - On does allow developers to make custom channels that you can load onto your server.
Visit my website ... roku
The maintenance free batter operated fan operates at two
speeds and clips anywhere. If your gate changes at the airport, this app will alert you.
The devices must be hooked to a power source and be
connected to WI-FI for it to automatically back up.
my web-site ... nest thermostat
There are already a lot of applications that are out in the market
that contain viruses, which can give out simple to serious threats to the users.
These data plans will enable seamless voice and video calls with
high resolution, excellent sound clarity and no lag on hand-held gadgets.
You may be able to find systems that are priced at a much lower level than that but you want to be careful
of counterfeit systems that may not work as well as you would expect them to.
My blog post :: samsung s4
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just
wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading
your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover
the same subjects? Thanks for your time!
my blog post :: brillen sehstärke
Someone necessarily help to make significantly posts
I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point?
I surprised with the analysis you made to make this actual
put up extraordinary. Wonderful process!
My blog post Maxx Test 300 Review
Post a Comment