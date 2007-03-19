Vice-President's Post

Rumour has it that the Military & the Interim Minister of Fijian Affairs has already approached someone close to them to take up the post. Someone they could manipulate, someone who agrees with 'everything' the military says.
The 1997 Constitution wasn't abrogated so it's still the law. It is also clear in the Constitution that the GCC nominates whoever should take up the post of President and Vice-President. And it is also common knowledge that their is an unwritten agreement between the various Chiefs that the post be rotated between the 3 confederacies - Kubuna, Tovata and Burebasaga.
Rt. Josefa Iloilo is from the Burebasaga confederacy and the post of VP should go to Kubuna, and that was why Rt. Joni Madraiwiwi held the post.
But, if the rumours are true, then we might see someone from the Tovata confederacy taking up this vacant post. This candidate who is a former military officer is the son of a former statesman.
I'm not going to name any names but Ro Ului knows who he is.
And who better to nominate him than his brother-in-law who is also the Interim Minister of Fijian Affairs, Epeli Ganilau.
Stay Tuned folks.
Monday, March 19, 2007
