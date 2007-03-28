Put Your Money Where Your Big-Mouth Is...

I was going through a fellow bloggers (Intelligentsiya) site today and this comment from an annonymous who was pro-coup caught my eye:
"What would hurt you guys more is a snap referendum today would clearly reveal that 82% of the population support the removal of the corrupt Qarase regime. By the way I'm a full blooded Fijian."
First of all, if you and your Sugar Daddies up at Delainabua were willing to put money where your big fat mouth is and have a referendum OR better yet a Democratic Election, will the whole of Fiji and the World see how much support you really have. Why in 2010 or beyond??? Why not NOW?
Secondly, who cares you're a full blooded Fijian. For all we know, you could be the child or relative of one of the current Illegal Interim Ministers or an Illegitimate bastard of Voreqe himself.
And in one of the dailies, a writer to the Editors column said that he "support the views of Dr Nadan that the December 2006 coup was the best coup we ever had."
"We, the silent majority, celebrated in our hearts that it was a necessity."
I get the feeling that this writer was a failed candidate in the last election and clearly using a pseudonym.
If they were really the silent majority, how come they didnt win the last elections??
Wednesday, March 28, 2007
