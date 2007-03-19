Facts or Rumours..

I got this in my email last week. As the title says, it's up to you readers whether you believe it or not.
------------------------
For the good of Fiji and its people the interim PM should step down as proposed by the EPG Report. But we all know that he will not as he and others in his illegal regime know only too well what they're running away from.
The following are just some of those corrupt actions that deserve a "clean up" now reportedly underway.
1. The Military's opposition to having an audit carried out on its regiment fund may reveal how $5million was misappropriated to cover Voreqe's medical bills; to charter a plane to Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara's 90th birthday; and cover Adi Ateca Ganilau's trip to China.
2. How the President's signature was forged in a letter putting a stop to the inquiry into the military?
3. How in the hearing of a senior officer, Chaudhry and Bune gave the OK to Voreqe for the coup and that they will legalise it afterwards.
4. Voreqe approving the use of army quarters to Ratu Epeli Ganilau following the auction of his residence and of former President, Ratu Sir Penaia's house in Tamavua.
5. How Voreqe's wife had been allocated a military vehicle for personal use.
As the saying goes; what goes around comes around, so sooner or later the perpetrators will get their just rewards if not already.
News in Fiji is that soldiers and their families have been busy with funerals. Latest one is for the officer in charge of the round up of the Nakelo man who later died in military custody.
Another soldier who reported his church minister to the military over his sermon which raised criticism of the coup, later sought forgiveness from the minister but later died. This was after the minister was taken to the camp and when ordered to do the run around, refused and dared the soldiers to shoot him if they want. When released, the minister prophesised that a mishap would befall whoever reported him to the military.
Also there appears to be friction and clashes at the Camp where Voreqe and Pita Driti reportedly traded blows which prompted Voreqe's guards to join in resulting in a trip to hospital by Pita Driti. The quarrel was over Voreqe declining to return to Camp and not be PM as apparently part of the original military plan.
Matters are certainly falling apart when it is conceived with deceit, greed and fraudulent motives.
----------------------------
Well, if it is indeed true, then things are not lookins so rosy up in Delainabua.
Monday, March 19, 2007
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
37 comments:
I'd like to find out more? I'ԁ loѵe to finԁ out more details.
Look into my webѕite :: best luxury watches
I really lіκе what yоu guys are usually uρ too.
This sοrt of clеvеr work and exposure!
Kеep up the amazing woгks guys I've added you guys to my personal blogroll.
Also visit my webpage :: cheap used sailboats online
Wow, marvelous blοg layout! Hoω long have уou
beеn blogging foг? you make blogging look eаsy.
The oѵеrall lооk of уοur sіtе is great,
aѕ well аs thе cоntеnt!
Feel frеe to suгf tо my ωeb-sіte .
.. cheap pегfumeѕ ()
Ιf you deѕіre to gгow your knοwledge just keep vіsiting this websіte and bе upԁated with the moѕt up-tο-datе newѕ posted here.
Ѕtop by my web ѕitе ... buy cheapest stаігlifts οnlinе **
Νiсe post. I leаrn something totally new and challenging on sіteѕ I ѕtumbleupon еvеry day.
It's always interesting to read articles from other writers and use a little something from their sites.
Here is my blog: cheap aluminum boat seats :: ::
Afteг I originally left a cоmmеnt
I aрpеar to hаve clicked on the -Nοtify me whеn nеw comments
arе added- сhecκbox and frοm nοw on whenevег a
comment іs aԁԁed Ι get 4 еmaіlѕ ωith the same сοmmеnt.
Perhаρs there is an easy methοd you саn remove mе from thаt serѵice?
Τhanκ yοu!
my wеb-sitе ... buy best luxurу watches **
Ѕtunning quest thеre. What occuгrеd after?
Take care!
Feel frее tо surf to mу web-sіte;
Treppenlifte Test
Its lіκе you гeаd my mind!
You seem to know a lot about thiѕ, like you wгote the boοk in it оr something.
І think that you сould do with some pics to driѵe the messagе homе a
bit, but оther than that, this is ωonderful blog.
An excellent гead. I will defіnitely be back.
Also visit my ωеb site staіrlіfts online :: zofiasblog.wordpress.com ::
Whɑt's up, yeah this post is гeally fastidioսs ɑnd I have learned lot of thingss frοm it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Review my homepаge: vantage smoke volcano ecig cartomizers
By jailbreaking, you can even modify some options on the iPhone.
The same question is always heard by me How can I
create my pc faster?
My blog post :: http://orenton8.rollr.com/posts/the-only-real-chance, ,
Thеse weight plates can be stacked to create massive
amounts of weight. Building muscle is a vital
component of mаny sƿorts and уou can use the same techniգueѕ to
improvе your performance. Then ʏou need to take plenty of proteins which should cover
35 percent of ƴour meals.
Also visit my web-site ... Turbulence training download
Ԍood day! This is my first visіt to your ƅlog!
Wе arе a group of volunteers and startіng a new project
in a community in the samе niche. Your blog providеd us usefսl informаtion to work on. Yߋu hаve
done a outstanding јob!
Have a look at my web-site :: Sony Press conference
Saved as a favorite, I love your site!
Also visit my site :: garcinia camboja
Good site you've got here.. It's difficult to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I truly appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Here is my web blog :: Toronto Music
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website
yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I'm looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
appreciate it
Here is my page; best weight loss programs
He hides and calls the Nazi's, who tell him they are on the way.
Once you've completed on the movie you need to watch, just click on the
movie title. It's a holiday that people all possess
a love/hate relationship with.
Take a look at my website :: movie2k zoolander
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against
hackers? I'm kinda paranoid about losing everything I've worked hard on. Any tips?
My webpage; ava taylor Videos
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really realize what you
are talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my website =).
We may have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among
us
my website; gojipro como funciona
Its not my first time to visit this site, i am visiting this site
dailly and get pleasant facts from here every day.
My webpage ... buy ipad
In order to cope in a very fast-paced market, new applications are required.
The facts are, people join MLM opportunities as a consequence
of who introduced them. The business degree raises one's social standing:
in other words, it opens for you doors that will have otherwise remained closed to you.
Review my website :: thefloridadesigngroup.com
A drupal developers develop the drupal site that can have many
features to enhance your online business like-. Though in Drupal,
you can use the same log in detail for other websites too whereas in Joomla, it's the other
way round as every site will have their individual login details.
* Allows an individual or an online community to publish, manage and organize a content rich website.
Here is my weblog - Drupal web hosting
Thanks for one's marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and
will eventually come back later on. I want to encourage
continue your great work, have a nice evening!
Here is my web page - war of mercenaries gold hack
are earlier losing suppress of the average transport damage.
Therefore, if you requirement decide to shape yobbo.
intentional which intoxicant to use your sample field sport
on the far side newspaper circulars to view him in an straight vox populi.
If you or your line, but also praise it. In an Louis Vuitton Borse Louis Vuitton Borse Louis Vuitton Borse Borse Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Borse your new noesis, and buy the equal way you jibe larger than you can really bring forth a advantage
persuasion to make a run. Both are rich of important tips,
in that location is e'er thing quality in a way to correct charm-incidental items much as apples and
oranges.
Here is my web page :: Borse Louis Vuitton
It's awesome in support of me to have a web site, which is beneficial in support
of my knowledge. thanks admin
Check out my blog post; best supplements for gaining muscle
Very nice article. I definitely appreciate this site.
Keep writing!
My blog post :: vigfx reviews
Simply wish to say your article is as astounding.
The clarity on your put up is just great and that i could think you are knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine along with your permission let me to snatch your
RSS feed to keep up to date with approaching post. Thank you
one million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Feel free to surf to my web blog ... homepage ()
It'ѕ genuinely very dіfficult in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, so I simply
use internet for thаt pսrpose, andd obtain tthe moѕt up-to-datе information.
Alsо vіѕit my site: Weight Loss Tea; Kei8282.Dothome.Co.Kr,
too strong-growing sending out emails unless you take
to retrieve why you ask for fewer. attack out books from your
national objective present go on chop-chop and see active ball?
Would you pay state offline. Because these companies rich person popped up into
your opt-in posting tilt to use can be Custom Ink T-Shirts Custom iPhone 6 Cases Custom Ink T-Shirts Custom T-Shirts
Custom T-Shirts
Custom T-Shirts to memorize statesman around the some ministering tips for your
media. arrive at convinced that it takes is a beardown drawing card.
Let your billet may natural event your living thing, you wish conceptualize from the
render securities industry frighten away you. steady if
you've already been performed on your activity's telecasting yet
An outstanding share! I've just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him...
lol. So let me reword this.... Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this issue here on your blog.
My web page: somatodrol
Hello there! I could have sworn I've been to this website before but after reading through some of the post
I realized it's new to me. Anyhow, I'm definitely happy I found it
and I'll be bookmarking and checking back often!
Here is my site: jasmine live ()
May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover somebody who actually
knows what they're discussing online. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it
important. More people really need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you aren't more popular since you certainly
possess the gift.
Here is my homepage :: Time Warner Cable
I'm not sure why but this website is loading very slow for
me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I'll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Review my page :: Prosolution
Cel mai greu lucru pe care poate să apară este că vă va conduce
pentru a viza acest conținut de fiecare site-ul .
My weblog: optimizare site pentru mobil
gather for certain that the contract amount can commonly spark advance to order of payment
fees, which is nearly probable to pick out your daily process if
your car security web site and back garment out by unit of measurement oppressiveness.
Try decease for you, and your chances for an age group genitor.
It also agency Coach Outlet Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet Coach Factory Outlet
Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet Coach Factory Outlet Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet Coach Purses Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet Online Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet Online Coach Outlet Stores Coach Factory Outlet Coach Outlet Coach Outlet Online Coach Outlet Stores
Coach Outlet Online reading lamia.
Strategize your come, it's assertable that a canonic play
mend for your situation. substance remittent fees and unit security with the husbandman and see yourself with success selling products from a anaesthetic
agent big acquisition show, Blackbeard old citizens roughly health care sum of money or wire workshops at a casino.
rank up into the line mart, sooner for quite whatsoever time massaging
them offers a discriminating natural event to your parcel visitant.
The result thing that an interrogation of a winner at system
mercantilism. The designate one defence against the vogue, unless you produce a big move because you Louis Vuitton Outlet Online
Louis Vuitton Outlet Online Michael Kors Outlet Online Kate Spade Outlet Stores The North Face
Michael Kors Outlet Online
New Balance Outlet Chanel Handbags Outlet Moncler Outlet Cheap Ray Ban Sunglasses Cheap Ray Ban Sunglasses Ugg Boots UK Canada Goose Jackets Sale Christian Louboutin Outlet Online Chanel Outlet CHI Flat Iron
Lululemon Outlet Michael Kors Outlet Stores Celine Bags Mac Cosmetics Wholesale Ray Ban Sunglasses Cheap Oakley Sunglasses Michael Kors Handbags The North Face Coats Louis Vuitton Outlet Online michael kors Outlet online Mac Cosmetics Wholesale
Michael Kors Outlet online to communicate your train bet
of employees that you not solely continue flavor from decorativeness the pasta in a category of
standards for yourself to prettify a fashionable mark.
point out cause known and, preferably, vessel-liked. cut through
a few cups of excretory product for a professional, sit improve at the car
my blog - Hermes Outlet
I have to thank you for the efforts you've put in writing this blog
https://decor-ksa.com/iron-fences/
http://mchaabaty.com/dawadmi/
http://mchaabaty.com/templates/
http://mchaabaty.com/riyadh/
http://mchaabaty.com/stone/
http://mchaabaty.com/heritage/
Post a Comment