Monday, March 19, 2007

Daily Post

I'd like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the Daily Post for printing on their fron-page the website addresses of all blogs that the military wants shut down.

If it wasnt for that, I would have never known about Intelligentsiya and the other bloggers out there.

To all you other freedom fighters, keep up the fight against this illegal regime.
