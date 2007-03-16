Where's The Proof???

Months have passed and the Fiji public still hasn't seen an ounce of evidence to support the coup. We were told that the SDL government was corrupt, full of nepotism and taking the nation to the brink of economic downfall.
Ironic when the RFMF chose Chaudry to lead the Finance Ministry when he himself was guilty of nepotism in 1999. Poseci Bune swindle taxpayers money when he was Fiji's Ambassador to the UN to fund his election campaign in 1999. Epeli Ganilau abused the Military's Regimental Funds and covered it up by promoting his boy to the post of Commander.
Commander also used the Regimental funds to pay his overseas medical bills. He later stopped the Auditor-General from auditing this fund. Further prove to the fraud and corruption.
The Anti-Corruption unit is led by a corrupt officer who is merely a puppet of the Attorney-General.
We have some Interim Ministers who failed to get voted into parliament in the last democratic election.
We're being led by a someone who has never been to a warzone, some one who ran down cassava plantations fearing for his life, instead of standing firm and fighting. Now he's trying to be tough on civilians by brutally assaulting them, sexually molesting females and to top it off, the death of two innocent men.
Will we ever see those soldiers be trialed for the murder? Is the police capable of continuing their job without orders from Delainabua?
Then again, another military puppet has been given the top cop post.
To all freedom fighters out there, do NOT be feared by the intimidating tactics used by this cowardly soldiers.
Lets all stand up and be counted.
Down with Dictatorship!!
Friday, March 16, 2007
1 comment:
Yes I fully agree with you that a lot of people in the military are over 55 years and they are still in the camp.
