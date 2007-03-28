Oh!! The Irony..

Does it take two wrongs to make a right or one wrong and one right to make it right...??????
It's very very confusing...
Some of the words below are quoted from the Fiji Times.
In 2004 George Speight, Rt. Timoci Silatolu & Josefa Nata apologised and wanted to present a Matanigasau to Koila Nailatikau (Mara's daughter) but she downright rejected it because "she was still reeling from the death of her parents within three months of each other in 2004 and would not accept any apology."
Ok! I really feel for her and understand where she's coming from. Anyone of us in the same situations would have done the same.
She then said that "the culture of coups must be discouraged and that was why she refused to accept any political reconciliation."
She also labels the President Rt. Josefa Iloilo and then PM Laisenia Qarase as "principal beneficiaries of the coup".
Now, we're getting reports that she is in line along with her younger brother Ro Ului for the Vice-Presidents post. Doesnt that make her a principal beneficiary of the coup??
Now, hold up a second.........
If she really is against coups, then why did she not discouraged her husband from taking up the post of Interim Minister for Foreign Affairs. Why was she silent now and not speak out against the culture of coups?
